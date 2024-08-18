F1 champion set to assist McLaren star nail SURPRISE switch

A young McLaren driver is expected to gain the assistance of former world champion Fernando Alonso to land a coveted seat in Formula 1.

Alonso raced with McLaren during the 2007 season, falling out with the team over their apparent favouritism for a young Lewis Hamilton, as well as the 'Spygate' controversy.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers harsh rival dig as Red Bull figure set for QUESTIONABLE return

READ MORE: Ricciardo gives FRANK Tsunoda verdict following Red Bull rejection

The two-time world champion then rejoined the team in 2015, racing with them for four seasons before retiring in 2018 and being replaced by Lando Norris.

Alonso made a stunning return to the F1 grid in 2021 and, at the age of 43, is still going strong with his Aston Martin team, recently signing a new long-term contract.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 stars IGNORED with future driver surprise

Fernando Alonso is still racing at 43

Gabriel Bortoleto has been linked with a seat on the F1 grid

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Ferrari SNUB in huge Mercedes boost

Alonso's young driver discussions

Away from the track, Alonso also runs a management agency, A14 Management, and is beginning to help young racing drivers find better opportunities.

One of his clients includes Brazilian youngster Gabriel Bortoleto, a 19-year-old who is currently racing in F2 for Invicta Racing, where he is sat in second in the championship.

Recent rumours suggested that Bortoleto, who is part of McLaren's driver development programme, could be in line to land the vacant seat with F1's Sauber-owned team for 2025, as they search for a suitable team-mate for Nico Hulkenberg.

The team will be transformed into Audi in 2026, meaning the 2025 season may be seen as a trial-and-error year for the Hinwil-based outfit.

Now, it has been reported by Last Word on Sports that Alonso is actively involved in the negotiation process between Bortoleto and Sauber, with his management agency supporting the young stars career.

They suggest that the Spaniard was seen meeting in the Sauber motorhome during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, but no official deals have been announced yet by any of the parties involved.

READ MORE: Red Bull star SLAMS 'removal' order claim amid Verstappen fears

Related