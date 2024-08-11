McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle

close global

Parth Jhaveri
McLaren driver Gabriel Bortoleto has defended Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a clash with Lewis Hamilton.

F2 driver Bortoleto, who has been part of the McLaren driver development programme, has defended Verstappen in the incident that took place between Hamilton and Verstappen at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Hamilton share a controversial history. During the 2021 season when the duo went toe-to-toe for the drivers’ title, they had several racing incidents including the controversial Abu Dhabi finale.

Since 2022, Red Bull have taken a giant leap forward and are a formidable team up front. On the other hand, Mercedes have largely been playing catch up after falling off the pace.

Max Verstappen is the 2024 drivers' championship leader with 277 points
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided on lap 63 in the 2024 Hungarian GP

Verstappen defended in collision with Hamilton

As a result, Verstappen and Hamilton duels have reduced significantly, in intensity and in number. However, in July's Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen collided with Hamilton on lap 63, in an attempt to get past the British driver.

Into turn one, Verstappen came from behind to overtake Hamilton but did not brake in time and collided with the seven-time world champion, resulting in his car getting suspended a few feet in air and going off-track.

Bortoleto, 19, has defended Verstappen’s idea of lunging to get ahead to secure the position.

He said to Motorsport: “That battle he had with Hamilton in Hungary, the guy may be with less tyre or more tyre, he will fight for his life. That's a great quality of him and it has won him multiple titles so far.”

In addition to Hamilton, Bortoleto also commented on the battles between Verstappen and Norris that have been seen on track this term.

“Many times, his battles with Norris he only endured because he was more aggressive, risking more than Lando.”

