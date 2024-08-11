McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle
McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle
McLaren driver Gabriel Bortoleto has defended Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a clash with Lewis Hamilton.
F2 driver Bortoleto, who has been part of the McLaren driver development programme, has defended Verstappen in the incident that took place between Hamilton and Verstappen at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges
READ MORE: Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub
Verstappen and Hamilton share a controversial history. During the 2021 season when the duo went toe-to-toe for the drivers’ title, they had several racing incidents including the controversial Abu Dhabi finale.
Since 2022, Red Bull have taken a giant leap forward and are a formidable team up front. On the other hand, Mercedes have largely been playing catch up after falling off the pace.
Verstappen defended in collision with Hamilton
As a result, Verstappen and Hamilton duels have reduced significantly, in intensity and in number. However, in July's Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen collided with Hamilton on lap 63, in an attempt to get past the British driver.
Into turn one, Verstappen came from behind to overtake Hamilton but did not brake in time and collided with the seven-time world champion, resulting in his car getting suspended a few feet in air and going off-track.
Bortoleto, 19, has defended Verstappen’s idea of lunging to get ahead to secure the position.
He said to Motorsport: “That battle he had with Hamilton in Hungary, the guy may be with less tyre or more tyre, he will fight for his life. That's a great quality of him and it has won him multiple titles so far.”
In addition to Hamilton, Bortoleto also commented on the battles between Verstappen and Norris that have been seen on track this term.
“Many times, his battles with Norris he only endured because he was more aggressive, risking more than Lando.”
READ MORE: Red Bull chief gives SHOCK Verstappen reason for Perez F1 future decision
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle
- 44 minutes ago
F1 star delivers BRUTAL off-track jibe at modern day rivals
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner warned over Verstappen FIGHT as shock F1 return theory emerges
- 2 hours ago
F1 star reveals BROKEN bone in race win as Olympic factor blamed
- 3 hours ago
F1 world champion makes WORRISOME Schumacher claim
- Today 13:55
- 1
Mercedes wildcard could save Ricciardo’s F1 career after Red Bull snub
- Today 12:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep