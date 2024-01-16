Hamilton picks EMOTIONAL F1 memory as favourite moment of career

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 16 January 2024 09:12

Lewis Hamilton has been reminiscing about the pivotal moment when the dream of reaching F1 became a reality.

His journey to the pinnacle of motorsport was fraught with challenges and moments of uncertainty, yet Hamilton's tenacity prevailed - and he has gone on to claim a record-matching seven world championship titles.

His favourite memory from his illustrious career is his triumphant win with McLaren in Montreal at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, which he deemed a validation of relentless determination and unwavering belief.

Lewis Hamilton won at the Canadian Grand Prix during his debut season in 2007

Lewis Hamilton recalls his first victory as his favourite F1 moment

Hamilton: We never gave up

The sight of his father on the podium, Hamilton said, marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey.

"My favourite moment was just getting to Formula 1, you know, we just couldn't believe it," said Hamilton while answering questions from fans on the Mercedes YouTube channel.

"There were so many dark and tough moments where we really thought that it was it and it was not going to happen.

"And we just never gave up. Seeing my dad when I won my first race in Montreal looking down at him on the podium, was so validating to know that all the late nights, the travelling that we did, the adversity that we faced, just felt like it was all worthwhile."

