Hamilton electric race track plan with sporting superstar revealed

Sam Cook

Monday 15 January 2024 09:12

11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater has revealed that he and Lewis Hamilton are thinking about building an electric car track at the American's new surf ranch in Austin.

39-year-old Hamilton has recently been showing off his own surfing skills during Formula 1's winter break, and has spent alot of time with Slater, who he regards as a close friend.

While Hamilton is often showing off his multitude of skills in a variety of different high-octane sports, surfing seems to be one that he especially enjoys.

Slater has been busy designing what will be his third surf ranch around the world, and has revealed his desire to make this one - which will be based in the same city as the United States Grand Prix - a little different.

“I’m trying to talk Lewis Hamilton into designing an electric racing car course, like a track, electric car track,” he told Beach Grit.com.

“Even if you don’t surf it’ll be the best place ever.”

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton is well known to enjoy surfing during his down-time

Hamilton's relationship with sporting great

While Slater is known for his supreme talents within the world of surfing, Hamilton's relationship with the American seems to stretch beyond just a shared hobby.

Last year, Hamilton revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post:

“He probably doesn’t know this but Kelly changed my life for the better. I want you all to know how great of a human being this man is.

"I am forever grateful for the time you have given me, for the insight and your passion for the waves. Thank you @kellyslater! Can’t wait until we can hit the waves again."

