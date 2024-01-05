Hamilton fans stunned after surprise signing session

Sam Cook

Friday 5 January 2024 19:57

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has surprised his fans while away on his winter break.

The Brit has been signing his adoring fans' merchandise in Brazil, having already been spotted enjoying a New Years' Eve party in the country last week.

It marks the next step in the 38-year-old's action packed winter break, in which he has been skydiving, surfing and enjoying some 'spicy' Brazilian food.

Hamilton is known to have huge admiration for the country in which his idol Ayrton Senna was born, and was even given a Brazilian honorary citizenship back in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton has been enjoying his winter break in style

Lewis Hamilton was given an honorary citizenship of Brazil in 2022

Lewis Hamilton's lavish lifestyle is often on show during Formula 1 breaks

Hamilton's Brazilian adventure

Now, the Formula 1 legend appears to be giving something back to his fans in Brazil, having been spotted signing autographs in a video that has appeared over on X (Twitter).

Hamilton will be hoping following his break he can finally challenge for the world championship again next season.

The British racer has failed to win a race in his last two seasons as Mercedes have toiled in trying to produce a race winning car that can regularly challenge Red Bull.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Wolff exchange over 'bad' Mercedes gains attention