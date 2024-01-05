Hamilton and Wolff exchange over 'bad' Mercedes gains attention

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 12:57

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff's public frustrations during the Austrian Grand Prix in 2023 has been voted as the 'best team team radio' exchange of the year.

The race at the Red Bull ring was a terrible event for the Mercedes team, with Hamilton only managing to finish eighth directly behind team-mate George Russell and 50 seconds behind race winner, Max Verstappen.

Hamilton would have finished seventh had he not received a 10-second penalty for exceeding track limits.

During the race Hamilton asked his race engineer Bono if rivals were also being considered for track penalties as well as complaining about the driveability of the W14 in general.

But following Bono's update, team boss Toto Wolff then dived into the conversation telling Hamilton, "Lewis, the car is bad we know - please drive it."

The exchange proved memorable to GPFans readers who have voted it in our annual awards as their favourite radio exchange with 43 per cent of the vote.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff's radio exchange at the Austrian Grand Prix was voted as the best

George Russell's own Mercedes communications at the Spanish Grand Prix gained him a second place finish

Max Verstappen's Elvis celebrations saw him also gain recognition

Mercedes earn one-two

Mercedes actually take a one-two in the list, with George Russell's famous Spanish Grand Prix call over rain as being confirmed to be sweat taking 18 per cent of the vote.

Max Verstappen's 'Elvis' celebrations after winning the Las Vegas Grand Prix gained 13 per cent of the vote, just ahead of him asking if Helmut Marko's phone was ringing.

Valtteri Bottas's amusing 'good weather... for a duck' line gained eight per cent, while Liam Lawson's caffeine admission and Lance Stroll's maple syrup remarks took three and two per cent respectively.

However there was no love for Carlos Sainz's desperation plea to Ferrari and the FIA after he was hit with a savage penalty at the Australian Grand Prix.

