Dan Ripley

Sunday 31 December 2023 11:57

Formula 1 comes to an end in 2023 in much the same way it started - with Max Verstappen and Red Bull on top and ready to dominate again.

But while Red Bull's retention of both their world championships was not so much of a surprise, their vice-like grip of the podium saw them win 21 of the 22 races mostly in favour of triple world champion Max Verstappen, knocking the wind out of many of their rivals.

They may not get things all their own way though, as GPFans has launched a list of awards that celebrates those at the front of the grid among others, and YOU can have your say on them below by voting in our poll across the many categories.

GPFans F1 awards categories

So, here are the categories on offer for you to cast your crucial vote, click on each one for more details on the nominees...

Best non-champion driver

Best grand prix

Most improved team

Best moment of 2023

Best young driver

The unluckiest driver

Best team radio quote

Best TV pundit

Race to be removed from calendar

Best team principal

The luckiest driver

The unsung hero of 2023

The unluckiest team

The luckiest team

