F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Rivals clash as fans have final say on 2023
Formula 1 comes to an end in 2023 in much the same way it started - with Max Verstappen and Red Bull on top and ready to dominate again.
But while Red Bull's retention of both their world championships was not so much of a surprise, their vice-like grip of the podium saw them win 21 of the 22 races mostly in favour of triple world champion Max Verstappen, knocking the wind out of many of their rivals.
