Sky F1 star dominates vote to claim best pundit award

Dan Ripley

Friday 5 January 2024 21:57

Formula 1 has never been so popular, and with that comes the responsibility of broadcasters to not only deliver excellent race coverage, but offer valuable insight too.

Luckily in the UK, Sky F1 have delivered all this in their live broadcasts across all the races throughout a race weekend as commentators, pundits and presenters help attract and keep fans invested in the sport.

But everyone has a favourite and GPFans asked readers to have their say on the best pundit in the sport during 2023 as part of our annual awards.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, veteran Martin Brundle came out on top, dominating the vote with 44 per cent as the former F1 star's experience behind a camera spanning over 25 years is showing year-by-year as he keeps viewers entertained and well informed of the sport's ins and outs.

Martin Brundle has been a winner with UK TV viewers since becoming a full-time pundit in 1997

Former strategist Bernie Collins impressed viewers in her debut year with Sky

Naomi Schiff has settled into her second season working with the Sky F1 team

New Sky stars shine

The battle to be his runner-up though proved fierce, and just to prove it wasn't all about picking familiar faces, former F1 strategist Bernie Collins claimed second place with 15 per cent of the vote despite this being her first year with Sky Sports.

Former W Series star Naomi Schiff is also a relatively new face to the Sky team having joined in 2022 but with 13 per cent rounds out the top three.

Jenson Button also continues to impress viewers with the 2009 world champion grabbing 10 per cent of the votes, as did Ted Kravitz - whose pit-lane updates and Notebook show continues to be a winner with fans.

There were also votes for eagle-eyed Anthony Davidson for his work and analysis on the Skypad while 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg's valuable modern day insight as an F1 driver also featured.

