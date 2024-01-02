F1 fans vote to REMOVE Monaco in controversial poll

Cal Gaunt

Last week, we gave the GPFans the opportunity to wield their influence by voting to eliminate their least favourite race from the F1 calendar - and the result was about as shocking as one could have ever imagined.

It's considered by many to be the holy grail of motorsport - but the GPFans have had their say, and if they could remove any race from the F1 calendar, it'd be the Monaco Grand Prix.

Even if my case was a little tongue-in-cheek, it appears I'm not the only one getting a little fed up with the overly predictable nature of F1's showpiece weekend.

The Monaco Grand Prix appears to have fallen out of favour with F1 fans

Monaco received 46% of the GPFans votes to remove a race from the F1 calendar

The F1 fans have spoken...

46% of voters chose to axe the Monaco Grand Prix, appearing to agree that the limited overtaking opportunities and predictable results might as well condemn it to being a solely qualifying event with points dished out for the fastest hot laps first through tenth.

While extremely unlikely, admittedly, Monaco doesn't have a particularly long contract in F1, expiring at the end of the 2025 season. Maybe, just maybe, the unimaginable will happen and the 2026 will no longer feature the sport's most famous race?

We will just have to wait and see...

The Miami Grand Prix hasn't been popular with fans

Miami and Qatar also unpopular

Second in the vote, with 21%, was Miami. Issues with the track and general criticism of the number of American racetracks in F1 appear to have seen this one fall out of favour with the GPFans.

In third place, with 7% of the vote, came Qatar. Last season's heat nightmare led many to question the suitability of the race - though adjustments have been made to the calendar in 2024 so that this won't be as critical a factor moving forward.

Sadly, this vote was merely wishful thinking – we have about as much influence on F1 as a garden gnome in a race car – but that doesn't make the result any less intriguing.

The result of this poll leaves us all pondering whether a modern shakeup, including ridding the sport of its biggest traditions, is required for excitement levels to be truly maximised.

