Dan Ripley

Saturday 30 December 2023 22:57

It's not difficult to see Red Bull were the big winners across the 2023 Formula 1 season, but which team perhaps missed out the most?

Red Bull won all but one grand prix of the 22-race campaign, but while there was no doubts over their supremacy it was still a season of 'what-ifs?' for their rivals on the grid.

We're currently in the process of our annual awards season as voted for by you, the GPFans, and here is our next award category we're getting you to vote on our list of unluckiest F1 team.

Assessing the candidates...

Mercedes may have finished second in the constructors' championship but it was Ferrari and not them who were on the spot to capitalise on a rare off-weekend off for Red Bull in Singapore to take victory. The team went winless for the first time since 2011, despite collecting three second places including a double podium in Spain. George Russell retired while in contention to win in Australia while Lewis Hamilton failed to capitalise on pole position in Hungary.

But Ferrari had their troubles too, with bizarre issues including Carlos Sainz's Las Vegas Grand Prix being ruined by a broken drain cover while technical problems meant only one car competed from the start in Qatar and Brazil as they were narrowly pipped to second by Mercedes at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere, AlphaTauri were left up in arms after mid-season replacement Daniel Ricciardo fractured his hand just two races into his comeback and Aston Martin arguably missed out on a famous Monaco Grand Prix win with Fernando Alonso after an amazing Max Verstappen lap to take pole for Red Bull gave them a huge advantage on race day.

Haas also broke an unwanted record for claiming the most points ever in a season with 12 while also finishing bottom of the constructors' championship.