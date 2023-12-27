F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the most improved team in 2023?

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 27 December 2023 17:57

Red Bull flexed their muscles more than anyone in Formula 1 during a year of total domination, winning 21 out of 22 races.

But that doesn't mean that the 2023 F1 season wasn't a campaign of joy for some of their rivals on the grid, as inevitably some teams managed to cash in on the downfall of others.

We're currently in the process of our annual awards season as voted for by you, the GPFans, and along with best non-championship winning driver and best grand prix here with 'most improved team' is our third category you can get stuck into.

Assessing the candidates...

Aston Martin

With Fernando Alonso now on board, the team took a leap from seventh to fifth in the constructors' standings scoring well over 200 points more than the previous season and proving early challengers to Red Bull. Alonso's eight podiums playing a huge role in making seismic gains.

Still no regular returns to the top step of the podium but even during 2023, McLaren's step up in performance was remarkable. The Woking team started the year near the back of the grid in terms of pace but after getting their first podium at the British Grand Prix, ended the year with eight additional top three finishes.

Williams finished bottom with just eight points in 2022, but with former Mercedes giant James Vowles now in charge the team made promising gains this year, finishing seventh overall with 28 points. With Alex Albon maturing into a fine grand prix driver, things are finally on the up for the Grove outfit.

AlphaTauri

At times, it looked like AlphaTauri were the slowest team on the grid, but despite scoring 10 points fewer than 2022, improved to move up one place to eighth in the constructors' championship - with Daniel Ricciardo jumping on board mid-season following Nyck de Vries' axing.

Red Bull

Just when you thought they couldn't dominate more than in 2022. Winning an unprecedented 21 races, doubling more points than any other team and securing their first-ever one-two in the drivers' championship. The RB19 took Red Bull to a whole new level that perhaps exceeded anyone's expectations.