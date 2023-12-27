Dan Ripley

Wednesday 27 December 2023 12:57 - Updated: 13:17

In a season utterly dominated by Max Verstappen, who took an astonishing 19 victories from 22 races, it may be something of a tough task picking a 'best grand prix.'

However, just because the Dutchman utterly dominated the campaign on his way to a third straight world championship it doesn't mean there wasn't a few events that really caught our attention.

We're in the process of our annual awards season as voted for by you, the GPFans. Following on from our best non-championship winning driver - which you can still vote on here - we are now looking for you to have your say on the best grand prix of 2023.

Assessing the candidates...

Even despite Verstappen's vice-like grip onto first place for much of the year, there were still many races that caught the imagination.

The Australian Grand Prix saw George Russell take the fight to Verstappen early on before retiring, with a mad last-lap restart also causing late drama.

A couple of races later in Azerbaijan saw Perez offer false hopes of a serious title bid as he defeated Verstappen fair and square in a close fight, while Silverstone saw the local heroes Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton shine by securing a double British podium.

The chaotic Dutch Grand Prix saw many candidates for victory early on before late rain saw Verstappen coming on top again ahead of a stunning Fernando Alonso drive who secured a surprise second for Aston Martin.

Ferrari upped their game late in the season, with Carlos Sainz doggedly hanging on for the lead from Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix before relenting and then scrapping with his team-mate Charles Leclerc to seal the last podium spot in front of the Monza tifosi. Sainz though would cash in at the Singapore Grand Prix with the only non-Red Bull win of the season.

With the US Grand Prix delivering a memorable Hamilton and Verstappen battle, only for it to become pointless post-race after the Brit's disqualification, we offer up the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix as a candidate for it's three-way fight for victory between Verstappen, Perez and Leclerc - and the latter's stunning final lap overtake on the Mexican for second place.