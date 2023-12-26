Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 26 December 2023 17:39 - Updated: 17:45

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 F1 season, winning the championship with more than double the points tally of team-mate Sergio Perez - who finished second.

Outwith the Red Bull bubble, there were a host of drivers who impressed despite their cars trailing the RB19 wildly for pace, very much impressed in their own cars.

We're currently in the process of our annual awards season as voted for by you, the GPFans, and here is the first award category we're getting you to vote on.

Assessing the candidates...

There's probably no ambiguity over the No 1 driver of the year, as Verstappen would clearly be the deserving recipient of that award, but outwith the champion, the competition is potentially hot for second spot.

McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was magnificent in his debut campaign for the Woking-based outfit, even grabbing a sprint victory in Qatar, and likewise team-mate Lando Norris established himself as probably Max Verstappen's closest rival once the Papaya flyers got up to pace in the middle period of the season.

Veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso also finished a very creditable third and fourth in the drivers' championship despite their respective teams both very much struggling with their packages.

We've also thrown Carlos Sainz in there, as the only non-Red Bull F1 grand prix winner in 2023, but who do you think was the best non-champion driver this season?