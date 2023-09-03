F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix results – Verstappen breaks ALL-TIME record
Max Verstappen waltzed away from the chasing pack to win a record tenth consecutive Formula 1 race at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, breaking Sebastian Vettel's all-time mark.
Carlos Sainz Jr. kept the Red Bull behind for the best part of 15 laps at the start, having started on pole, but was passed by the championship leader after locking up into the first corner.
Verstappen cruised away from the field once he finally had some fresh air ahead of him, leaving the two Ferraris to fight it out with Sergio Perez for the remaining podium places.
The race start had been delayed by 20 minutes after Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri failed on the formation lap, with marshals taking some time to remove it from the grass verge.
Italian Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Monza is as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +6.064s
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +11.193s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +11.377s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +23.028s (including 5 second penalty)
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +42.679s (including 5 second penalty)
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +45.106s
8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +45.449s
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +46.294s
10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:04.056s
11. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1:10.638s
12. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:13.074s (including 5 second penalty)
13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:18.557s (including 5 second penalty)
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:20.164s
15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:22.510s
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:27.266s
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF
20. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - DNS
Fastest Lap
Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
