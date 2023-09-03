F1 2023 Italian Grand Prix results – Verstappen breaks ALL-TIME record

Chris Deeley

Sunday 3 September 2023 16:47

Max Verstappen waltzed away from the chasing pack to win a record tenth consecutive Formula 1 race at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, breaking Sebastian Vettel's all-time mark.

Carlos Sainz Jr. kept the Red Bull behind for the best part of 15 laps at the start, having started on pole, but was passed by the championship leader after locking up into the first corner.

Verstappen cruised away from the field once he finally had some fresh air ahead of him, leaving the two Ferraris to fight it out with Sergio Perez for the remaining podium places.

The race start had been delayed by 20 minutes after Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri failed on the formation lap, with marshals taking some time to remove it from the grass verge.

Italian Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Monza is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +6.064s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +11.193s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +11.377s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +23.028s (including 5 second penalty)

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +42.679s (including 5 second penalty)

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +45.106s

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +45.449s

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +46.294s

10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:04.056s

11. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1:10.638s

12. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:13.074s (including 5 second penalty)

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:18.557s (including 5 second penalty)

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:20.164s

15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:22.510s

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:27.266s

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF

20. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - DNS

Fastest Lap

Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

