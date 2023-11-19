Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps as Leclerc DENIED victory

Cal Gaunt

Max Verstappen took victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as Red Bull secured their first-ever one-two result in the world championship drivers' standings.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had started the race on pole but he was controversially passed by Verstappen at the first turn, an incident which saw the Dutchman handed a five-second time penalty.

He then overcame a collision with George Russell, which saw the Brit also hit with a five-second penalty.

Lewis Hamilton could only finish P7 while Lando Norris was taken to hospital as a precaution after a nasty accident on lap four. Alpine will be thrilled to have secured more important points through Esteban Ocon in fifth.

Sergio Perez had led the race at times but will still have been mightily relieved to secure P3 in the race and second in the championship - after rumours had suggested this was required to keep his seat for next season.

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from the strip was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:37.367

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.070

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +2.241

4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +18.665

5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +20.067

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +20.834

7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +21.755

8. George Russell (Mercedes): +23.091

9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +25.964

10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +29.496

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +34.270

12. Alex Albon (Williams): +43.398

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +44.285

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +48.525

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +50.162

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +50.882

17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +85.350

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): DNF

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): DNF

20. Lando Norris (McLaren): DNF

Fastest Lap

Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 1:35.585

