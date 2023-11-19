Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps as Leclerc DENIED victory
F1 News
Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps as Leclerc DENIED victory
Max Verstappen took victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as Red Bull secured their first-ever one-two result in the world championship drivers' standings.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had started the race on pole but he was controversially passed by Verstappen at the first turn, an incident which saw the Dutchman handed a five-second time penalty.
He then overcame a collision with George Russell, which saw the Brit also hit with a five-second penalty.
Lewis Hamilton could only finish P7 while Lando Norris was taken to hospital as a precaution after a nasty accident on lap four. Alpine will be thrilled to have secured more important points through Esteban Ocon in fifth.
Sergio Perez had led the race at times but will still have been mightily relieved to secure P3 in the race and second in the championship - after rumours had suggested this was required to keep his seat for next season.
Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from the strip was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:37.367
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.070
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +2.241
4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +18.665
5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +20.067
6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +20.834
7. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +21.755
8. George Russell (Mercedes): +23.091
9. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +25.964
10. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +29.496
11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +34.270
12. Alex Albon (Williams): +43.398
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +44.285
14. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +48.525
15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +50.162
16. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +50.882
17. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +85.350
18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): DNF
19. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): DNF
20. Lando Norris (McLaren): DNF
Fastest Lap
Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 1:35.585
READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators