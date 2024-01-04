Alonso lands big win over Hamilton in 'best moment'

Dan Ripley

Thursday 4 January 2024 21:42

Fernando Alonso may have just missed out on returning to the top step of the Formula 1 podium in 2023, but his incredible performances certainly didn't go unnoticed.

The Spaniard enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Aston Martin team, landing eight podiums on his way to a highly credible fourth place in the world championship.

It was Max Verstappen who took the major spoils with his third straight world title, but it was Alonso who won over fans with a landslide victory in GP Fans' awards for 'Best Moment of the Season'.

GPFans is currently running its awards as voted for by you the readers, and Alonso's incredible defensive display at the Brazilian Grand Prix took over half of the votes following a stunning Sunday at Interlagos.

Looking like a sitting duck for the second half of the race, the 42-year-old fought off Sergio Perez's Red Bull tirelessly before being passed, only to then repass the Mexican moments after before hanging on to the final podium spot in a sensational drive.

Fernando Alonso enjoys a stunning third place at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso produced a sensational drive to hold off Red Bull's Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton's pole position lap in Hungary was also memorable among GPFans' readers

Hamilton left trailing in second

Alonso's epic showing was by the far the most popular vote, with Lewis Hamilton taking a distant second with his shock pole position for Mercedes at the Hungarian Grand Prix with 21 per cent of the vote.

Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari with nine per cent by taking the only non-Red Bull victory of the season in Singapore.

Alonso featured again in fourth place after making his return to the podium in his debut race for Aston Martin in Bahrain on six per cent.

Both collecting four per cent of the vote were Oscar Piastri's sprint win for McLaren in Qatar and Daniel Ricciardo's surprise mid-season return with AlphaTauri.

Sainz also featured twice in the shortlist, but his excellent pole position lap for Ferrari at their home grand prix in Monza took just one per cent of the vote.

