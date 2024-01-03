McLaren star pips team-mate to take victory in tense best young driver vote

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 3 January 2024 22:57 - Updated: 00:01

In a thrilling conclusion to GPFans Best Young Driver of 2023 vote, McLaren's rising star, Oscar Piastri, emerged triumphant, edging out his team-mate Lando Norris in a display of overwhelming support from the fans.

Piastri's victory was decisive, capturing an impressive 52 per cent of the vote, while Norris, who secured more podiums and points than Piastri in 2023, secured 40 per cent.

The GPFans poll showcased the fervent fanbase's appreciation for the young talents making waves in the world of Formula 1.

Piastri also won the FIA Rookie of the Year award for his stellar 2023 season

Yuki Tsunoda ranked third in the GPFans poll

McLaren boys take the spoils

The battle for the podium didn't end with McLaren's internal rivalry. AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda claimed the third spot with 7 per cent of the vote, highlighting the Japanese driver's popularity and promising performances during the season.

Meanwhile, Williams' young talent, Logan Sargeant, secured a modest 2 per cent of the vote, affirming his presence in the minds of the Formula 1 enthusiasts.

Interestingly, two drivers, Zhou Guanyu of the newly-named Stake F1 Team and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, found themselves with a unique distinction – both receiving 0% of the vote.

While this may suggest a lower level of recognition in this particular poll, it does not diminish their potential and contributions to their respective teams.

The resounding victory for Piastri adds another chapter to his burgeoning career, signalling the bright future that lies ahead for the Australian driver.

