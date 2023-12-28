Cal Gaunt

Thursday 28 December 2023 09:57

While the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton provide the F1 grid with some much-needed experience, it's now time to shine a spotlight on the youth, with plenty of exceptional drivers to pick as your favourite under the age of 25.

From Oscar Piastri's fabulous rookie season at McLaren - which saw him take his maiden victory in October - to Logan Sargeant's first points in the sport on his home circuit, it's been a year to remember for the youngsters.

In our ongoing annual awards season, where your votes shape the outcomes, we've already allowed you to choose the standout non-champion driver, the most thrilling race, the team that showed the most improvement and the best moment of the season. Now, it's time to reflect on F1's hottest prospects in 2023.

Assessing the candidates...

F1's youngest driver, Piastri, had a rookie year to remember adorned in papaya. His maiden victory in the Qatar Sprint showcased his remarkable calmness while doing battle with world champion Max Verstappen. He then backed that victory up with two podiums in Qatar and Japan and won Rookie of the Year at the FIA Awards Gala.

His team-mate Lando Norris also had a fine year, though his first win in the sport continues to evade him. He did rack up an impressive seven podiums, though, most notably at Silverstone, and 205 points took him to P6 in the drivers' standings after a turbulent beginning to the season.

Yuki Tsunoda continued to impress at AlphaTauri in 2023. Frequently showcasing his prowess on qualifying days, he achieved his highest grid position of the season during the Abu Dhabi finale, securing an impressive sixth place having led the race for a period. AlphaTauri introduced significant upgrades in the latter part of the season, and it was from this juncture that he truly began to manifest his seemingly untapped potential.

Despite facing some controversy and enduring some challenging weekends, Lance Stroll secured a 10th-place finish in the championship overall with 74 points, lagging behind his double world champion team-mate by a hefty 132 points. However, amidst the setbacks, Stroll can reflect on the season with pride, as there were standout moments of impressive performances that showcased his resilience and skill.

Logan Sargeant has also faced criticism and pressure surrounding his seat for 2024, which is now confirmed, but his heartwarming P10 at the United States Grand Prix was most certainly the highlight and made him the first American to score in F1 since 1993.

Although Zhou Guanyu's season kicked off on a positive note with a P10 finish in Bahrain, subsequent races delivered a bag of mixed results. Collisions, mechanical retirements, and high-speed incidents became recurring themes, shedding light on the relentless and demanding nature of the pinnacle of motorsport.