Norris reveals Hamilton inspired dream delivered 'best experience in F1'

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 16 December 2023 13:57

Lando Norris has said that his podium finish at Silverstone last season was his 'best experience in Formula 1'.

Norris captivated fans with a dazzling performance at Silverstone earlier in 2023, briefly seizing the lead from Max Verstappen before a thrilling 'Battle of Britain' ensued with Lewis Hamilton.

Though he ultimately finished second, it marked a career-defining first home podium.

Now, Norris has reflected on the significance of that achievement, highlighting the unique charm the British Grand Prix holds for him.

Lando Norris finished second to Max Verstappen at Silverstone in 2023

Lando Norris came through an enthralling battle with Lewis Hamilton to take his first home podium

Norris: Next time I want to win

"I remember watching Lewis win here not many years ago, just thinking like how crazy it would be if I got the chance to stand here on the podium," Norris said.

"I dreamt of it actually the night before I almost got pole position, I was starting P2. We didn't have the expectation that I would be standing here [on the podium] after the race, but there was always a chance and I ended up standing here in front of all the British fans.

"They were all chanting my name and shouting my name which made it even more special. It's such a unique feeling, it's hard to describe to people what it's like to stand here and everyone coming to support you.

By far the best experience I've had in Formula 1 and one I really look forward to trying to repeat again in the future."

