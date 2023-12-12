F1 star unveils HILARIOUS helmet design during trip with celebrity DJ

Cal Gaunt

Lando Norris is making the most of his well-earned break from F1, indulging in some leisurely skiing adventures alongside his friend and renowned DJ, Martin Garrix - while also wearing a hilarious unicorn-themed helmet.

Beyond the Formula 1 circuit, Norris embraces a variety of hobbies, from golf to gaming.

Skiing, on both water and snow, are passions he often indulges in during breaks from the intense F1 schedule.

Lando Norris and DJ Martin Garrix are good friends

Helmet overshadows skills

After securing a commendable P6 in the drivers' standings, courtesy of McLaren's mid-season resurgence, the British driver has now seized the opportunity for some winter fun on the slopes.

Notably, Garrix, a seemingly fervent F1 enthusiast, shares in the camaraderie, frequently seen socialising with both Norris and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

"Snow days," Norris captioned his Instagram post featuring numerous photographs taken during the trip.

But it was his choice of helmet, rather than his skiing skills, which caught the eye of most fans.

"Unicorn helmet is the main character here," wrote one supporter.

"Nice touch with the unicorn," said another.

In a separate post, Garrix also posted a selfie of himself wearing the unicorn helmet before hitting the slopes.

