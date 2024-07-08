Brad Pitt makes surprise cameo in EMOTIONAL Norris interview

Hollywood star and upcoming Formula 1 movie protagonist Brad Pitt made a surprise cameo in McLaren star Lando Norris' emotional post-race interview at the British Grand Prix.

The British star's hopes of a home win at Silverstone were dashed late on during Sunday's race, with the timing of a pit stop and questionable tyre call providing an opportunity for Lewis Hamilton to show his class and take a record-breaking win.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as team in talks over driver RETURN

READ MORE: Ferrari legend QUITS amid F1 rival interest

Prior to the final round of pit stops, Norris had overcome several rivals and tricky weather conditions to lead the race at the Northamptonshire circuit, and looked the likely winner before McLaren's strategists fluffed their lines.

Events at Silverstone unfolded just one week after Norris was forced to retire at the Austrian GP after colliding with Red Bull's Max Verstappen when battling hard for the lead in Spielberg.

Lando Norris led for large parts of the British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt was at Silverstone this weekend filming for the F1 movie

Brad Pitt makes cameo in Lando Norris interview

In the end, after his and the team's late strategy blunder, Norris came home in third, undercut by Hamilton and eventually overtaken by Verstappen, who finished second.

Having been in command for a large period of the race, Norris rightly felt like it was another opportunity for a race victory that had slipped through his fingers, and the McLaren man cut a downbeat figure when talking to the media post-race.

"Lewis was on it, he won the race. It's not the wrong call but we're terrible on soft tyres as a team. Just because of the car balance and how it works," Norris told Sky Sports.

"We've always been bad on that kind of tyre, Mercedes have always been very good so I almost had no chance of beating them. I expected to come out ahead of the Mercedes, I didn't, but even if I came out ahead I wouldn't have won the race because we were too slow.

Brad Pitt is set to star in the upcoming 'F1' movie

"So... I don't know. I know [it's a podium] but I'm fed up of just saying I should have done better and I should have done this and could have done that, or whatever."

However, during his interview, Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance in the background, heading into the media pen in full race driver attire as though he himself had completed 52 laps around the Silverstone circuit.

Pitt was filming for the upcoming F1 movie, which now has an official name, release date and trailer.

Nevertheless, it was an awkward and surprising moment as the McLaren man reflected brutally on his rotten recent luck.

"We should be winning NOW" 😡



Lando NOT happy to miss out on another race win 😞 pic.twitter.com/o0dsRdcFJc — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 7, 2024

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

Related