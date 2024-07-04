Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

Daniel Ricciardo has vowed to give Helmut Marko something to think about heading into the summer break, following some improved performances.

The Australian's future within Formula 1 has come under some threat recently, following a poor start to the season where he was largely outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

There are plenty of young drivers vowing to get into F1, including Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, who shone while deputising for Ricciardo last season after the Australian suffered a nasty injury.

However, the 34-year-old's performances over the last few races have improved, now sitting 13th in the drivers' championship with 11 points.

Daniel Ricciardo's RB future is under threat