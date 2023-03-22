Hamilton and Norris unwind with golf outing following Saudi GP struggles

Harry Smith

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris endured turbulent weekends in the Saudi Arabian desert last weekend.

Hamilton has been left frustrated after his Mercedes W14 car failed to live up to pre-season hopes, while Norris has been forced to battle at the back end of the grid with McLaren still pointless after two rounds.

But the pair have since swapped the tarmac for the turf with Hamilton posting a picture of the duo to his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

Norris' love for golf is well-documented.

The 23-year-old Brit has already participated in multiple pro-am tournaments and has cited the sport as a major help in lifting the pressures that the F1 limelight can bring.

Hamilton regularly uses the breaks between race weekends to trial a plethora of different sports, this time opting for a round of golf with his compatriot.

From the circuit to the course

Hamilton posted three pictures to his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, the first being a 'selfie' of himself and Norris at a links course.

The post was captioned "Golf [links with] Lando and Uncle Terry. Great game, okay photos".

Hamilton went on to comment "Didn't get the lando.jpg treatment ..." under his own post, referring to Norris' photography-dedicated Instagram account.

Hopefully, the short stint on the links will have helped both drivers unwind after they both have endured a difficult start to the season.

