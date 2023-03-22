Hamilton escapes Mercedes stress by recording some new music

Andrew McLean

Wednesday 22 March 2023 13:07 - Updated: 13:15

Lewis Hamilton has let his creative juices flow by recording some new music during a couple of days away from Mercedes and Formula 1.

Hamilton has a range of interests away from motorsport with music one of his most passionate. He worked alongside Major Lazer in November last year while he also featured on Christina Aguilera's 2018 track "Pipe" under the pseudonym XNDA.

He has conceded he often struggles to find time to record new music but has made the most of some days off from Mercedes as he takes some time to unwind following a stressful start to the F1 campaign.

In the short clip on his Instagram story, Hamilton can be heard singing about wanting ‘a love’ and ‘a feeling’ that will ‘last forever’ as he returns to his music kit for the first time in almost a year for personal use.

Hamilton: It is something I truly love

Detailing his decision to give music another go Hamilton wrote: “I recorded for the first time in almost year yesterday, it’s super rough and just an idea.

“I took a break to focus on other things but I also lost the drive to keep making music which has made me so sad. It’s such a process and hard to do when you’re on the road 300 days a year.

“But it remains something I truly love and I am going to make more of an effort to do more.”

Lewis Hamilton has displayed his music set up on his Instagram story

The seven-time world champion has not always be so open about his musical ability, initially operating under the XNDA pseudonym because he was self-conscious.

“The goal was to have the music come out under a different name so that you could hear the music first and later know it was me but it didn't work out the way I'd planned,” he explained in 2020.

"I shied away from acknowledging it was me, I don't know why, maybe Insecurities, fear, overthinking, something I think many people can relate to.”

