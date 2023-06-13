Harry Smith

Tuesday 13 June 2023 09:57

Lando Norris swapped a McLaren for Red Bull machinery over the weekend, enjoying a day out at sea on a Red Bull livery jet ski.

The British driver is well deserving of the ongoing two-week break following a gruelling weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris produced one of the qualifying performances of the season so far on the Saturday of the weekend, but his P3 starting grid position counted for little following lap-one contact with Lewis Hamilton.

Forced to pit at the end of the opening lap, Norris' race was in tatters, and with no safety car to bring him back into contention, the 23-year-old ran a lonely race outside of the points.

Norris' Red Bull adventure

Norris spent his weekend off soaking in the sun out at sea, posting a series of snaps to his Instagram page with the caption: "Nothing better then a day with friends. First time trying wakeboarding 🤙"

In one of the photos posted, the British driver was pictured diving off the back of a Jet Ski that boasted a striking Red Bull livery.

This prompted a comment from the @redbullracing account, which read: "That Jet Ski looks familiar 👀"

