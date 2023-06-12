F1 stars spotted together at thrilling French Open final

Harry Smith

Monday 12 June 2023 16:27

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were both present at the final of the French Open at Roland-Garros over the weekend.

The Alpine pair have been enjoying a well-earned break following the Spanish Grand Prix before they head to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The French team endured a difficult start to the campaign, prompting some strong words from CEO Laurent Rossi, but since then fortunes have improved for Alpine.

Ocon claimed the team's first podium of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix, and they took further steps towards the top teams in Barcelona.

Frenchmen at Roland-Garros

While many motorsport fans spent their weekend drinking in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Ocon and Gasly were at another sporting event on French soil.

The duo were pictured in the crowd at the final of the French Open grand slam between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Djokovic would go on to win the clash in straight sets, claiming another immense grand slam victory in a tournament that many expected Carlos Alcaraz to win.

Ocon met the Serbian tennis legend after the game to swap some congratulatory words.

