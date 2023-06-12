Harry Smith

Christian Horner has claimed that Red Bull are taking the season race by race, rather than contemplating the opportunity to win every single grand prix in 2023.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit has started the campaign in formidable fashion, taking seven victories in succession and demolishing their competition.

Max Verstappen has claimed five of those seven wins and has stood on the podium at all seven grands prix this year, making an immense start to his title defence.

With the F1 calendar's major stumbling block, the Monaco Grand Prix, already out of the way, Red Bull now have a clear shot at keeping up their 100 per cent record.

Horner preaches caution

Speaking to Autosport about the team's chances of retaining their 100 per cent record, Horner replied: "Anything can happen.

"I think that both the championships are looking really healthy at the moment, our focus is now on Montreal, and that will be trying to get our 100th victory.

Verstappen claimed victory in Barcelona despite Mercedes' improvements

“After that, it’ll be the home race in Austria, after that will be the other home race in Silverstone.

"It just rolls on, and you go from event to event and don’t allow yourself to be thinking too far down the line.”

