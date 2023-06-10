Marko: Red Bull DREAM could be over at Canadian GP

Jay Winter

Saturday 10 June 2023 11:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that his team are the favourites for every single Formula 1 race this season, but has admitted that the "dream" of doing so could be under threat in Montreal.

The reigning world champions have already won all seven races in 2023 with star driver Max Verstappen winning five and Sergio Perez winning two.

Although Marko believes that Red Bull possesses the car to dominate the season and break McLaren's record of only losing one race the entire season, he admits luck is a big factor.

When asked if they can win every race of the current championship, Marko replied: "In terms of pure performance, we are capable of it.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that we go into every race as favourites.

"However, you can't afford any bad luck. With 15 races still to go, anything can happen quickly."

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power

With his win in Spain, Max Verstappen equalled Nelson Piquet to become the 10th driver with three or more grand slams

As they prepare for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, Marko acknowledged F1's unpredictability, emphasising the need for both Verstappen and Perez to be competitive.

"We could face challenges as early as next week in Montreal," he added.

"The probability of realising this dream only increases if both cars are capable of winning."

With a win in Canada, Red Bull will join the illustrious '100-win club' currently occupied by Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Williams.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?