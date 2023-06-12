Red Bull reveal the WILLIAMS inspiration behind their success

Dan McCarthy

Monday 12 June 2023 07:57

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan admits Williams were the inspiration for the changes made to their car for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

It was another race dominated by MaxVerstappen who is building up a big lead in the championship already, as he seeks a hat-trick of F1 world titles.

The Dutchman is 53 points clear of team-mate Sergio Perez while they already look to have a near unassailable lead in the constructor's championship.

They made changes to their already dominant RB19 car which included modifying the floor edge and the upper corner of its diffuser.

Monaghan admits they based it on the Williams car from last season, telling Autosport: “Our currency is lap time, isn't it? If you look, that piece of floor design was out early in 2022. I recall the Williams had it quite early on and some other people had it."

Monaghan says every little helps

Most teams have rolled out upgrades at some point during 2023 and although Red Bull have been the fastest team by a long way, it has not stopped them from continuing to improve.

The changes yielded very positive results as Verstappen cruised to victory in Spain for his fifth win in seven races this season.

They are continuing their very strong pace from last season and the latest developments appear to have strengthened their hand once more.

Verstappen enjoyed the top step of the podium once again in Spain

Monaghan is keen to point out though that the changes to the floor and diffuser will not make an enormous difference.

“It didn't necessarily work for us then, but we've looked at it a couple of times, and it's a small benefit," he continued. "It looks like a slightly larger change than is actually realised, as it's coming towards the back of the floor.

“So it's not going to be the most influential thing, but it helps a little bit. And you're quite constrained height-wise, where we can do it.

“It's been there for a while in our work. But we were in a position where we could include that in that local bit of the floor, and we've done it.”

