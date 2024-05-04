Honda will no longer be supplying Red Bull’s power unit from 2026 - but the Japanese manufacturer is still keen on supporting Yuki Tsunoda.

Honda have been the engine supplier of Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso (then known as AlphaTauri and now Visa Cash App RB) since 2018 and the main team since 2019.

From 2026, Red Bull will partner with Ford to create their own power unit, which will bring an end to one of the most dominant eras in F1 history as Honda have powered Max Verstappen’s three drivers’ titles and the team’s two constructors’ championships in the last two seasons.

However, they will remain in the sport when the radical new regulations come into effect, when they become the engine supplier of Aston Martin.

Yuki Tsunoda has been supported by Honda since 2016

Honda will supply Aston Martin's power unit from 2026

Honda to 'keep a close eye' on Tsunoda

This news has led to reports linking Tsunoda with the Silverstone-based squad, with the Japanese driver being supported by Honda through the 'Honda Formula Dream Project' since 2016.

The 23-year-old has expressed his desire to race for Red Bull and speaking with Autosport, Honda Racing Corporation CEO Koji Watanabe says they will ‘keep a close eye’ on Tsunoda and hope he does get promoted to the main team.

"I think it's a very beautiful story that Tsunoda would first play an active role at RB and then be promoted to Red Bull," he said.

"Even if it's after we're gone, we would like to keep a close eye on him rising to the top teams.

Tsunoda is eyeing a seat at Red Bull

"Tsunoda has graduated from the Honda Racing school, so that’s why from the HRC point of view it’s our dream that HRC students can become top drivers.

"So, it’s really important that Yuki becomes a top driver in Formula 1."

Asked whether it would be a challenge to remain as Tsunoda’s personal sponsor while racing with a different engine supplier, Watanabe doubled down on his support for his compatriot.

"That’s not necessarily difficult," said Watanabe. "We have to decide about this and we have to see what the situation is then. But we can support Yuki to become a top driver, yes."

