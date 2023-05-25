Aston Martin chief teases SWOOP for rising F1 star

Harry Smith

Thursday 25 May 2023 08:55

Yuki Tsunoda has emerged as a target for Aston Martin in 2026 after the team announced their power unit partnership with Japanese manufacturer Honda.

Honda played an instrumental role in bringing Tsunoda into F1 to begin with, launching his career via the Honda Formula Dream Project, which also aided F2 title contender and compatriot, Ayumu Iwasa.

The Japanese driver has been under pressure to keep his seat since stepping into the AlphaTauri seat in 2021, but 2023 is looking like a breakout year for the 22-year-old.

Given Alonso's age, it is unlikely that the Spaniard will be with the Aston Martin team in 2026, and now Tsunoda has emerged as a potential target for the team.

Aston Martin keeping tabs

Speaking at the announcement of the Aston Martin-Honda partnership, CEO Martin Whitmarsh said: “I’m sure our driver line-up will evolve before 2026.

"Ultimately Honda and Aston Martin want to have the very best two drivers we can have in the cars.

"We are here to win, as are Honda, so in 2026 we have to start winning together. We have to have great drivers."

Tsunoda has greatly outperformed his AlphaTauri team-mate Nyck de Vries this season

did, however, entertain the idea of bringing Yuki Tsunoda into the Aston Martin set-up.

“He [Tsunoda] must be considered as a candidate.

"I’m sure he would love to drive a Honda-powered car.

“Let’s see how he makes progress in the next couple of years and hopefully we can have some serious discussions together.”

