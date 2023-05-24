F1 CEO backs 'EXCITING' Honda F1 return after Aston Martin confirmation

Harry Smith

Stefano Domenicali has given his opinion on Honda's return to F1, claiming that the partnership is 'exciting' not just for the Aston Martin team, but for the whole sport.

Aston Martin confirmed the news that they will be partnering up with Honda from the start of the 2026 season when the new regulations come into effect.

This announcement comes less than two years after Honda departed the sport, finishing up their partnership with Red Bull in style as Max Verstappen claimed his first world title.

By signing with Honda, Aston Martin will get more agency when it comes to dictating their own development path, no longer constrained by the limits of the Mercedes power unit package.

Honda welcomed back

Domenicali said: "It is great news for Formula 1 that Honda will partner with Aston Martin to supply power units from 2026.

"This is further evidence that our global platform and growth provides brands with huge potential," Domenicali continued.

Aston Martin's long-term partnership with Mercedes is coming to an end

F1's CEO also explained how Honda's return is a step towards the sport's sustainability goals.

"And it also shows that our plans to move to sustainable fuels in 2026 is the right approach to offer the automotive world alternative solutions to decarbonise the planet.

"We can all see the incredible commitment Aston Martin has made to our sport and we can't wait to see the exciting partnership in action, and I want to congratulate both parties on this exciting news."

