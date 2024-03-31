RB star believes he has point to 'prove' over F1 future

Yuki Tsunoda is looking to impress potential suitors in the 2024 season, as he eyes a Red Bull seat for next year.

The Japanese driver has displayed some impressive performances in qualifying so far this season, with 11th in Bahrain and two Q3 appearances at the last two races in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

However, some mistimed strategy calls and bad luck meant Tsunoda was unable to capitalise on his strong showings in qualifying across the opening two rounds.

But in Australia, the 23-year-old kept out of trouble and drove his VCARB01 to eighth place, before being promoted to seventh after Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty for his incident with George Russell.

Yuki Tsunoda has displayed impressive performances in qualifying

The Japanese driver scored RB's first points in Australia

Tsunoda eyeing Red Bull seat

The six points from Tsunoda propelled Visa Cash App RB to sixth in the constructors’ standings ahead of Haas, after he was finally able to build upon his strong one-lap pace on the Saturday in Melbourne.

He is in the running for a 2025 Red Bull opening to potentially replace Sergio Perez along with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, and heading into his home race in Suzuka, he is hoping to prove he is good enough to make the step up.

Speaking with F1.com, Tsunoda said he was happy to be considered for other seats around the paddock.

“I would say very, very happy with my performance," he said. "I think particularly this week we were very consistent. Also, the qualifying last three races, pretty good as well.

Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are both eyeing a Red Bull seat

"I needed a bit of a good race, clean race to prove I could also have a good, strong race not just the qualifying and I think this was a good race – this as the race I was able to prove [that] and I just keep to what I’m doing and hopefully also I can score points in Suzuka as well.

“As for myself, I just keep proving [with] my performance not just the talking, it’s my style – just showing the result and just proving to the people.

"I’m happy I’m able to show my performance and people are looking at me more than in the last three years so yeah, this is a good sign."

