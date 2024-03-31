Mercedes confirm SPECIAL return

Mercedes have revealed that the team will be bringing back an iconic feature ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

It has been a dismal start to the 2024 campaign for the Silver Arrows, with just 26 points scored in the opening three races between drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

READ MORE: Cullen makes HUGE return one year after Hamilton split

Hamilton’s struggles with Mercedes machinery have continued into this season, with the seven-time champion sat 10th in the championship with just eight points, while Russell registered the team’s only top five finish so far this season in Bahrain.

Australia was a miserable weekend for the team as they suffered their first double retirement since the 2018 Austrian GP.

Hamilton suffered an early engine failure and Russell crashed out on the final lap while chasing Fernando Alonso.

READ MORE: Wolff confirms Verstappen NUMBER ONE target for vacant Mercedes seat

Mercedes have endured a dismal start to 2024

Lewis Hamilton has scored just eight points so far

The team suffered a double retirement in Australia

Side numbers return to Mercedes

The Brackley-based squad have fallen well behind their rivals Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren and they currently sit fourth in the constructors’ standings, just one point ahead of Aston Martin.

The team will be eager to score some valuable points, and ahead of the race in Suzuka, they will be bringing back a different colour of driver numbers to the side of the car.

Posting on their social media, Mercedes unveiled the new design, with Hamilton’s yellow number 44 and Russell’s blue number 63 displayed on the side of the W15.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix

The iconic number 44 comes from Hamilton’s karting days, as it was the number he raced with on his first go-kart and was also the number that was on his father's car registration plate.

Russell races the number 63 for his brother Benjy, as it was the number he raced with when the two competed with each other in karting.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Related