Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo is set to be replaced by a Japanese driver at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka for Visa Cash App RB.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the Australian, who is yet to score a point or outqualify team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

In fact, his seat remains the subject of speculation regarding a full-time Formula 1 debut for Kiwi driver Liam Lawson.

If Ricciardo fails to pick up the pace, then not only does he wave goodbye to any hopes of a Red Bull drive in 2025 and beyond, but maybe to his F1 career too.

As the experienced option for his team this year, his tally of zero points means that he has contributed little in their efforts to sit sixth in the constructors’ standings so far.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled in 2024

Helmut Marko helps to oversee Red Bull's talent pool

Ricciardo to be replaced

And now Helmut Marko has confirmed to speedweek.com that Ricciardo is being replaced during FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Italian outfit set to field a Japanese duo behind the wheel at their engine partner’s home race (Honda).

“On Friday, we will use our junior pilot Ayumu Iwasa, an all-nippon team, in training [practice],” said Marko.

“What's more, the Suzuka circuit should suit the Racing Bulls' car.”

Exciting times lie ahead for Japanese fans, with the last time that two drivers from their home nation occupied the grid together was at the 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when a fresh faced Kamui Kobayashi finished sixth for Toyota, and Kazuki Nakajima finished 13th for Williams.

