Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning
Max Verstappen has given a firm warning to Red Bull in response to a situation that arose at the Australian Grand Prix.
During FP1 in Melbourne on Friday, Williams' Alex Albon crashed heavily at turn six, causing extensive damage to his FW46 chassis.
With the part ‘damaged beyond repair’, Williams found themselves with no spare chassis for the weekend after an intense winter period.
It forced team principal James Vowles to make the decision to withdraw Logan Sargeant from the race and give his chassis to Albon.
Verstappen would 'crush car'
Speaking about the Williams car swap with De Telegraaf, the three-time champion confirmed that he would not have done the same as Sargeant, and even claimed he would destroy his car if the same situation happened to him.
“It sucks for Logan, of course,” he said.
“From the team and from the performance aspect, I understand why they're doing it. But it's not nice. Whether I would have given up my car in such a case? Well no, in my position not.
“I would have been on the plane home by now. If that happened, I would have crushed my own car first, too. Then no one would have been able to drive.
“But again, in my current position, I don't have to worry that something like that would be asked of me. That seems logical to me."
