close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

Max Verstappen has given a firm warning to Red Bull in response to a situation that arose at the Australian Grand Prix.

During FP1 in Melbourne on Friday, Williams' Alex Albon crashed heavily at turn six, causing extensive damage to his FW46 chassis.

READ MORE: F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue

With the part ‘damaged beyond repair’, Williams found themselves with no spare chassis for the weekend after an intense winter period.

It forced team principal James Vowles to make the decision to withdraw Logan Sargeant from the race and give his chassis to Albon.

Logan Sargeant was pulled from the Australian GP
Alex Albon was given his chassis after crashing in FP1

Verstappen would 'crush car'

Speaking about the Williams car swap with De Telegraaf, the three-time champion confirmed that he would not have done the same as Sargeant, and even claimed he would destroy his car if the same situation happened to him.

“It sucks for Logan, of course,” he said.

READ MORE: F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

Max Verstappen claimed he would not do the same as Sargeant

“From the team and from the performance aspect, I understand why they're doing it. But it's not nice. Whether I would have given up my car in such a case? Well no, in my position not.

“I would have been on the plane home by now. If that happened, I would have crushed my own car first, too. Then no one would have been able to drive.

“But again, in my current position, I don't have to worry that something like that would be asked of me. That seems logical to me."

READ MORE: Australian GP shows Red Bull face a season-long PROBLEM

Related

F1 winner suggests Red Bull would allow Verstappen to LEAVE for rivals
F1 Superstars

F1 winner suggests Red Bull would allow Verstappen to LEAVE for rivals

  • Today 08:28
F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen
F1 Superstars

F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

  • Yesterday 22:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit suggests Verstappen DNF linked with Horner Red Bull chaos

  • 12 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: NEW F1 title contender revealed as Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit SLAMS Mercedes as Hamilton woes continue

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News

Norris calls out 'SILLY' critics over F1 star

  • 3 hours ago
Ayumu Iwasa

Who is Ayumu Iwasa? The Red Bull junior replacing Daniel Ricciardo at F1 Japanese GP

  • Today 15:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x