F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen
One Formula 1 team have teased that they might make a surprise swoop for reigning world champion Max Verstappen, if he hits the open market.
The Dutchman is experiencing an extended period of dominance in the sport, and has won three consecutive drivers' titles, but not everything is rosy at Red Bull.
The ongoing Christian Horner saga could prompt him to decide to leave the team if long-time friend Helmut Marko opts in favour of a move too.
A switch to Mercedes has been teased within the paddock, but now a new team have thrown their hat into the ring for Verstappen, in a shock move.
Aston Martin could be about to wave goodbye to Fernando Alonso, meaning that a seat may be opening up at one of the most promising teams on the grid.
Aston Martin tease Verstappen swoop
Speaking with Sky Germany, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack revealed the importance of Verstappen as a player in the driver market.
“Of course, when Max Verstappen is on the market, you have to listen and take a look. But I don't think it's very realistic at the moment that Max is leaving Red Bull,” he said.
“So there are no talks?” Peter Hardenacke replied.
“I didn't say that,” Krack responded.
A blank chequebook might go a long way towards easing Verstappen to the Silverstone outfit, but multiple key figures could follow him in that case.
It would leave Red Bull with a rebuild ahead and a tricky fight on their hands to retain their dominance over the rest of the F1 grid.
