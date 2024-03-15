close global

Aston Martin F1 chief reveals what team must do to retain Alonso

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has spoken about the future of Fernando Alonso with the team amid rivals eyeing up his signature.

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has blown the driver market wide open with 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Two-time world champion Alonso is among those drivers who’s future beyond this year is uncertain and the Spaniard has been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat to partner George Russell.

The 42-year-old is currently weighing up his options, as he is keen to stay at Aston Martin if the project is there, but he has also stressed that retirement is an option he is considering.

Fernando Alonso achieved eight podiums in 2023
Alonso has been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat

Krack: Aston must give Alonso a quick car

Speaking with f1i.com, team boss Krack admitted that Aston Martin must give Alonso a ‘quick car’ to retain him for the future.

"It is clear that a driver of that calibre is attractive for everybody, that is clear but we will try to keep him,” he said.

"It is no secret that he first of all wants to decide for himself what he wants to do.

"We want to continue working with Fernando, and I think the most important thing is that we give him a quick car so he believes in this project, believes in this team - and everything else we will have to discuss over the weeks to come.”

Krack also highlighted his leadership qualities and experience along with his driving ability as to why they are determined to keep him on board.

Mike Krack is determined to keep the Spaniard

"We have seen that last year already when he joined,” he added.

“It is not only what he brings in terms of driving talent and race craft, but he brings this extra drive, push and motivation to everybody.

"He leads by example, from the first day, with his mood from the first moment in the morning to late at night.

"It is exemplary, and this is something that is infecting the whole team - and it is something that you want to preserve."

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Fernando Alonso George Russell Aston Martin
