Verstappen linked with SHOCK move to surprise rivals

A former Formula 1 team principal has suggested that Mercedes may not be the only potential suitors for three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's future with the dominant Red Bull team has been called into question of late, with much media furore surrounding the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

READ MORE: Huge Verstappen blow as key Red Bull ally joins F1 rivals with immediate effect

The Dutchman is contracted with the world champions until the end of 2028, but there has been some suggestion that the 26-year-old might not see out that contract.

He hinted during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he would leave the team if 80-year-old advisor Helmut Marko left the team, with the Austrian's future also not clear following months of rumours and speculation surrounding key members of the team.

Mercedes seem like the most likely option for Verstappen, with the Brackley-based team needing to fill the void left behind following Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Max Verstappen is a three-time world champion

Max Verstappen's future is in doubt

Verstappen's 2025 options

Now, former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has suggested that Aston Martin may also be in the race to sign Verstappen, with their 42-year-old driver Fernando Alonso's future far from certain.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack hinted at a possible swoop for Verstappen, while there are also rumours that the Silverstone-based outfit have made an offer to legendary Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey to join the team.

"I think everyone in Formula 1 at the moment is interested in Max Verstappen," Steiner told Sky Sports. "It's more about where he wants to go.

"It could be Mercedes, who obviously have got a free seat with Lewis going to Ferrari. Aston Martin as well is a possibility, but I think if Max goes somewhere, I guess he would go to Mercedes."

READ MORE: Adrian Newey given HUGE 'offer by F1 rivals to leave Red Bull'

Related