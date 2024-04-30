Jos Verstappen hints at Red Bull EXIT for champion son

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future has become a hot topic this season, and now his father Jos has spoken out.

There is trouble in paradise at the Milton Keynes-based team. On the track, everything is going to plan. Verstappen is the defending three time champion and has opened up a 25-point lead on team-mate Sergio Perez atop of this year's drivers' standings.

But things are threatening to unravel.

Team principal Christian Horner was accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour by a colleague - something he was cleared of by an internal investigation - and now chief technical officer Adrian Newey looks set to leave against that backdrop.

Verstappen's current contract runs until the end of 2028, and reportedly has a clause in it allowing him to leave if team director Helmut Marko does, but until now their places have looked more secure than Horner's and Newey's.

Adrian Newey is expected to leave Red Bull

Max Verstappen could follow him out the door

Verstappen looking ahead to 2026

However, father Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver who is now his son's manager, was noncommittal when asked about Max's continued involvement with the world champion outfit.

"I think everyone wants him," he told RaceXpress. "I think Max is ok for the moment. He has a fast car.

"But we also have to look further to 2026, so we're letting everything come to us at the moment. We stay very calm and we'll see what'll happen."

Even if Marko is Verstappen Jr.'s strongest relationship in the team, a suggested Newey departure to Ferrari would rock the boat.

"Normally I'm not going to say anything about that," Verstappen continued. "I don't know anything about it. Basically, there is a deal between him and Red Bull and the rest we'll see.

"We all know how he has performed and how good he is."

