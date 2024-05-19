Verstappen involved in 24-hour marathon BEFORE dramatic fight with Norris - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen had other motorsport business to attend to ahead of Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which could have led to fatigue for the world champion.
F1 Results Today: Norris and Verstappen share DRAMATIC fight for win
Max Verstappen was pushed to the absolute limit by Lando Norris for victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, struggling immensely with his tyres in the final stages.
F1 rival admits HELPING Verstappen in stunning Imola showdown
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen was handed a helping hand by one of his rivals during his sublime lap to take pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Hamilton admits Mercedes on 'knife edge' amid struggles
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has once again bemoaned his W15 machinery, despite upgrades brought to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend by the team.
Emilia-Romagna floods one year on: How families are rebuilding from devastating event
As F1 returns to Imola this weekend it is important to reflect on the impact of the floods that devastated the Emilia-Romagna region in 2023.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul