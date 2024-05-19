Max Verstappen has revealed an astonishing exchange with a Formula 1 fan at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

F1 returned to Imola for the first time since 2022 last weekend, following the cancellation of 2023's event due to terrible flooding in the region.

The crowd in Imola were very much supporting Ferrari, and seemingly had no love for three-time world champion Verstappen, who has been the dominant force in F1 since 2021.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as future Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, felt the full fore of the crowd's love throughout the weekend, but Verstappen seemingly got caught up in somewhat of an altercation.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position at Imola

A wave of Ferrari support were at the Imola track

Verstappen loses his cool

The Dutchman has admitted to an awkward moment in which he was caught up in the wrath of one fan's anger at the fact that Verstappen had beaten both Ferraris to pole position during qualifying.

In fact, neither Leclerc nor Sainz even made it into the top three before a penalty to McLaren's Oscar Piastri later in the day boosted Leclerc up to third.

The normally calm Verstappen reacted in the moment, giving the fan a taste of his own medicine as the champion drove into the pit lane after qualifying.

"A lot of people were clapping. Then one guy, he was doing some different things to me, so I gave him the finger," Verstappen revealed to media in Saturday's press conference. "And then the next time I came around, he was clapping. So, you know, they learn.

"You know, it's easy to be not nice to drivers, but I can also be not nice to you, you know! So, luckily he was a bit higher up. But it's good. After that, I guess he appreciated it.

"But, you know, the fans in general here are very passionate. They love motorsport. Of course, naturally, there's more support for Ferrari here, but that's absolutely fine.

"You know, they have a massive fan base. And, yeah, Italy loves motorsport. Go-karting as well, you know, when we grew up. I mean, it's really fantastic."

