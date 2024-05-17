close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

One of Mercedes' Formula 1 drivers have decided to make a bit of a change at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes' W15 has been the talk of the season so far, with its poor performance compounding Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to largely midfield running.

READ MORE: F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure

While McLaren and Ferrari's upgrades have brought them closer to the dominant Red Bull team, Mercedes' misery seems to be intensified in different ways at each race weekend.

Hamilton has only finished in the top six once this season, while Russell's best performance saw a fifth-place finish at the opening grand prix of the season in Bahrain.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have struggled in 2024
Mercedes' W15 has been the subject of much discussion

Russell drives iconic classic car

Now, Russell has managed to escape all of the negativity around his new car, at least for a short while.

The Brit swapped his W15 for a very special classic car ahead of the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend.

He drove around in a very old Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio winner, which won the famous race back in 1924, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic achievement.

Russell came dressed for the occasion, getting behind the wheel while dressed in a brown race suit, racing goggles, and standard 1920s racing headdress.

READ MORE: Norris bank balance takes HUGE hit after Miami victory

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren George Russell Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as HUGE Verstappen errors hand initiative to rivals
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as HUGE Verstappen errors hand initiative to rivals

  • 2 hours ago
F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure
F1 Practice

F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Latest F1 News

FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

  • 6 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes star in Imola CAR SWAP as Newey reveals F1 return plans

  • 9 minutes ago
F1 Features

Why Naomi Schiff embodies how F1 will never be the same again

  • 53 minutes ago
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Imola

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

  • 1 hour ago
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as HUGE Verstappen errors hand initiative to rivals

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x