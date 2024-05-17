Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

One of Mercedes' Formula 1 drivers have decided to make a bit of a change at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Mercedes' W15 has been the talk of the season so far, with its poor performance compounding Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to largely midfield running.

READ MORE: F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure

While McLaren and Ferrari's upgrades have brought them closer to the dominant Red Bull team, Mercedes' misery seems to be intensified in different ways at each race weekend.

Hamilton has only finished in the top six once this season, while Russell's best performance saw a fifth-place finish at the opening grand prix of the season in Bahrain.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have struggled in 2024

Mercedes' W15 has been the subject of much discussion

Russell drives iconic classic car

Now, Russell has managed to escape all of the negativity around his new car, at least for a short while.

The Brit swapped his W15 for a very special classic car ahead of the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend.

He drove around in a very old Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio winner, which won the famous race back in 1924, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic achievement.

Russell came dressed for the occasion, getting behind the wheel while dressed in a brown race suit, racing goggles, and standard 1920s racing headdress.

READ MORE: Norris bank balance takes HUGE hit after Miami victory

Related