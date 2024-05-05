Hamilton reveals Mercedes' biggest Miami problem after miserable display
Hamilton reveals Mercedes' biggest Miami problem after miserable display
Lewis Hamilton was only able to qualify down in eighth for the Miami Grand Prix in what was another disappointing display for Mercedes.
It has been the Brackley-based squad’s worst start to a season since 2011, with Hamilton currently sitting ninth in the championship with 19 points scored.
READ MORE: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback amid F1 penalty woes
In qualifying for the sprint race, Hamilton and team-mate George Russell were both eliminated in SQ2, lining up 11th and 12th respectively.
It did not get any better in the sprint itself, as the 39-year-old collided with Fernando Alonso on the first corner after the start and was handed a 20-second time penalty after the race for speeding in the pitlane, demoting him from eighth to 16th.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ferraris give Red Bull SCARE
Hamilton Mercedes woes
Speaking with Sky Sports after qualifying>, Hamilton revealed his issues with the soft tyres around the Miami circuit.
“The track temperature was pretty similar I would say the whole way through and the grip of the track felt really good,” he said.
“But these tyres are so sensitive and trying to get the tyres to work and to deliver the maximum potential throughout the whole lap is something that I would say we’re struggling with.
“And then had that glimpse of hope, I guess in Q2, and then Q3 was nowhere.
“I mean generally it’s been a much better day I would say,” he added. “I mean we went forwards at least in the first race, in the sprint race and then qualifying, getting into Q3 which is a positive. Q3 just wasn’t really great, but I’m grateful to have got into there.
“But I mean, for us to be eight tenths off is tough. We’re obviously fighting the Haas, I don’t really know if that’s the true speed of our car or whether it’s the tyres. I think there’s a lot on these tyres that we’re just struggling to, we’ve not been able to use them all year.”
READ MORE: Hamilton hit with SEVERE FIA penalty after clumsy Miami race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton reveals Mercedes' biggest Miami problem after miserable display
- 42 minutes ago
F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
FIA announce HEAVY fine for F1 star after 'extremely dangerous' move
- 1 hour ago
Stunning mural of F1 icon Ayrton Senna unveiled at Miami Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo suffers MAJOR Miami setback as F1 star facing FIA investigation
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton hit with SEVERE FIA penalty as FREAK incident hits Miami Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 3 - 5 May
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun