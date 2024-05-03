Hamilton suffers Miami F1 sprint nightmare after hitting wall

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue as he was eliminated in the second part of Sprint Qualifying in Miami.

The 39-year-old could only manage 12th in the session as he finished seven tenths down on pacesetter Lando Norris.

READ MORE: Red Bull CONFIRM Newey departure and when he’ll leave

During his second lap of the session, Hamilton had a light brush with the barriers at turn 16, the same place where Charles Leclerc got stuck in FP1 after a spin, bringing out the red flag.

Both Mercedes were eliminated in SQ2 in Miami

Lewis Hamilton will be investigated for a pit stop infringement

Hamilton eliminated in SQ2

Hamilton will also be investigated after the session for a potential pit lane infringement, after his pit crew appeared to service him without their helmets on.

Team-mate George Russell was also eliminated in SQ2 in 11th in what has proved to be a dismal start to the weekend for the Brackley-based team.

READ MORE: Top pundit 'certain' Verstappen looking for Red Bull exit

Related