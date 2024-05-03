close global

Hamilton suffers Miami F1 sprint nightmare after hitting wall

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes woes continue as he was eliminated in the second part of Sprint Qualifying in Miami.

The 39-year-old could only manage 12th in the session as he finished seven tenths down on pacesetter Lando Norris.

During his second lap of the session, Hamilton had a light brush with the barriers at turn 16, the same place where Charles Leclerc got stuck in FP1 after a spin, bringing out the red flag.

Both Mercedes were eliminated in SQ2 in Miami
Lewis Hamilton will be investigated for a pit stop infringement

Hamilton eliminated in SQ2

Hamilton will also be investigated after the session for a potential pit lane infringement, after his pit crew appeared to service him without their helmets on.

Team-mate George Russell was also eliminated in SQ2 in 11th in what has proved to be a dismal start to the weekend for the Brackley-based team.

