Ex-Hamilton ally Cullen alludes to unfinished business with 'chasing dreams' clue

Angela Cullen has taken to social media to offer an insight into her potential plans for the future.

The 49-year-old was Lewis Hamilton's physio from 2016-2023, playing a key role as the Brit reeled off multiple Formula 1 world championship wins during a successful spell for the Mercedes star.

Despite their split last April, the pair remain good friends, with Hamilton - who will soon join Ferrari - continuing to follow her progress as she pursues other fields within the world of motorsport, recently revealing he was looking forward to arranging a catch-up in the near future.

Angela Cullen is now working alongside IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

A new adventure

The Kiwi is now working alongside former F2 driver, Marcus Armstrong, in the US IndyCar series, with the duo appearing to have forged a strong relationship since teaming up in March of this year.

Armstrong has endured a challenging start to the 2024 season, and currently occupies 11th spot in the drivers' standings.

Cullen recently posted an image in the aftermath of the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, where the driver finished 5th on the grid - his joint-best result of the season.

Now, her latest Instagram post has hinted that she may yet have some unfinished business to attend to as she gets to work 'chasing dreams'.

The post reads: "When the universe puts a dream in your heart, it is your true purpose for you to make it happen.

"Chasing dreams."

