F1 star causes red flag in HUGE Miami practice embarrassment
The Friday practice session for the Miami Grand Prix saw a red flag in the opening ten minutes.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc spun at turn 16 while on a lap and narrowly avoided hitting the barriers and leaving him facing the wrong way.
At one of the more tighter parts of the circuit, Leclerc attempted to spin his car around but was unable to do so and was left stranded in the middle of the track as oncoming traffic had to maneuver around.
It was reported that the Monegasque driver's clutch was too hot and his reverse was not engaging, forcing him to remain in the middle of the track, bringing out the red flag.
Leclerc bizarre spin brings out red flag
Social media was very quick to poke fun at the incident, with Ferrari rivals Red Bull referring to an iconic Austin Powers meme on their X account as Leclerc attempted to face his car in right direction.
McLaren also saw the funny side and they posted: "You can't park there sir."
Hang in there, Charles 👀 pic.twitter.com/GWwwkKxlkv— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 3, 2024
After a few moments, Leclerc had to climb out of his car - with it being unlikely that his Ferrari will make it back to the pits, ending his session in a huge blow for the team given this is the sole practice session on a sprint weekend..
