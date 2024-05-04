F1 superstar out after Hamilton and Alonso in CONTROVERSIAL crash
The Miami Sprint race was halted on the first lap as the safety car was brought out after a major incident.
Heading into the first corner, Lewis Hamilton looked to make up ground and dived down the inside, but could not slow his car down in time.
The Mercedes ended up hitting the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, who then ended up colliding with team-mate Lance Stroll, leaving him with a puncture.
McLaren's Lando Norris could do nothing to avoid the incident and hit Stroll, spinning his car around and leaving him stuck on the outfield.
No further action will be taken by the stewards, but for Hamilton he would soon get involved with the stewards again after being hit with a penalty later in the race over a separate incident.
Alonso: Hamilton arrived like a bull
Norris and Stroll were forced to retire from the race, with the stricken McLaren bringing out the safety car until they could safely remove it.
Speaking over his radio after the incident, Hamilton said: Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes team radio: "There was a gap on the inside so I went for it."
Alonso said over his radio: Whoa! Hamilton arrived like a bull."
Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle gave his assessment: "He used the two Aston Martins on the inside as skittles really to try and slow down."
