Hamilton BEATS Verstappen despite Red Bull star's lucrative deal

Lewis Hamilton has managed to get the better of three-time champion Max Verstappen once again, in an off-the-track battle.

Verstappen and Hamilton are two of the most successful names currently racing in Formula 1, with ten world titles and 162 race wins between them.

Whilst the two have not competed against each other for a world title since 2021, their championship rivalry remains legendary.

Verstappen won his first world title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in controversial fashion, and has been unstoppable ever since taking a further two back-to-back titles.

Hamilton and Verstappen: Who earns more?

Forbes recently revealed their list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with Verstappen in 17th and Hamilton just outside of the top 20 in 21st.

However, when it came to off-the-track earnings, Hamilton managed to come out on top, acquiring £9million compared to Verstappen’s £4million.

Hamilton has high-profile partnerships with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy and Puma.

The Dutch champion did manage to beat Hamilton with his on-track earnings, however, totalling a staggering £60million due to his lucrative contract with Red Bull, whilst Hamilton earned £45million.

The seven-time world champion recently announced a move to Ferrari for 2025, in a contract that is expected to be worth around £350million due to investments made by the team into Hamilton's various off-track projects.

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Forbes
