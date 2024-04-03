Verstappen cools Red Bull 'panic' over future dominance
Verstappen cools Red Bull 'panic' over future dominance
Max Verstappen has calmed fears about Red Bull's competitiveness heading into the future.
The Milton Keynes-based team have dominated the sport since the start of the 2022 season, and Verstappen himself has been able to break multiple records on his way to three consecutive drivers' championship titles.
READ MORE: Hamilton claims he was ‘obviously' ROBBED of eighth title
Verstappen has won 19 of the last 21 races in the sport, and will surely cruise to a fourth title in 2024.
However, the future beyond that is not certain for either team or driver. The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away following recent speculation surrounding the Red Bull team, and certain key figures.
On top of this, Red Bull themselves move into a new era in 2026, when they will create their own power units - in partnership with Ford - for the start of the 2026 season, in which sweeping new regulations enter the sport.
READ MORE: Geri and Christian Horner celebrate WIN together over Easter weekend
Verstappen not worried about Red Bull future
Now, Verstappen has said that, although it will be difficult for the team to compete against the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari - who have been producing engines for many years - there is no need for them to panic.
"I mean, if I have to speculate about everything, I might be worried if I'm still alive tomorrow, right?," he said in quotes reported by Motorsport.com. "So, I don't really worry about that too much.
"Of course, I am in close contact with Christian about that and the people working there. Everyone's working flat out, so there is no need to panic about that. It's still not 2026.
"We know that it is a very big task, we don't take that lightly. And of course, with so many well-established engine manufacturers, we also don't think it's going to be easy to beat them," he added.
"But we have a lot of good people working on the project and we're very excited about it. So time will tell, of course, where it's going to be."
READ MORE: F1 owners CONFIRM massive £3.5bn acquisition
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen cools Red Bull 'panic' over future dominance
- 8 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 boss makes shock U-TURN on key decision
- 53 minutes ago
Hamilton admits being ‘UNHAPPY’ despite achieving F1 dream
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Horner accuser 'upset and scared' as F1 team announce SUDDEN departure
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo hits out at accusations as F1 chief claims ISSUES not fixed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Leclerc tries new type of racing following F1 Mario Kart criticism
- Yesterday 22:57